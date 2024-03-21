901 GIVES is giving back to local teachers

Staff Reports

Educators across Shelby County including Bartlett Schools strive daily to feed the need of knowledge for their students.

With 901 GIVES, local businesses have a chance to contribute with the Fourth Annual 901 GIVES Feed the Teachers event.

“Our teachers and school staff do more than we can even imagine for our kids while they are at school,” 901 GIVES Facebook said. “Help us give back to these fantastic educators by providing a morning of fellowship and delicious breakfast for some of your favorite local schools.”

At the 901 GIVES Facebook page, a sponsorship form for the Spring Semester is available which we will feed teachers at Millington, Arlington, Lakeland, and Bartlett Schools.

The nonprofit looks forward to the support of the community to achieve this goal each year. On average each school has anywhere between 75-150 educators that we will feed at these breakfasts. We are looking for any donation amount – but for reference it costs on average between $300-$500 for each breakfast if you would like to sponsor a full breakfast.

List of Schools for the 2024 Spring Semester of Feed the Teachers:

Millington Primary

Millington Intermediate

Millington Central Middle High

Arlington Elementary

Donelson Elementary

Arlington Middle

Arlington High

Lakeland Elementary

Lakeland Prep

Alturia Elementary

Bartlett Elementary

Rivercrest Elementary

Bon Lin Elementary

Ellendale Elementary

Oak Elementary

Elmore Park Middle

Bon Lin Middle

Appling Middle

Bartlett High

If you have any questions or concerns, call Ashley Evans, Marketing Director for 901 GIVES at 901-687-0683 or email [email protected]

Donations can be made in the form of checks, cash, or Venmo.

Visit 901 GIVES on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/901gives, to see what other events the organization has where you could help make a difference.