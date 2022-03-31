Opening doors

Visitors could sit inside the Bartlett Police Department’s armored vehicle.

Police equipment and vehicles, tactical officers, drone experts and other police departments were on display for an open house and recruiting event Saturday, March 26, at Bartlett Police Department headquarters, 3730 Appling Road.

One highlight of Saturday’s three-hour event was a demonstration by the K-9 Unit.

The open house doubled as a recruiting event, so there were officers on hand to talk to those interested in a possible career with the department. Southwest Tennessee Community College also had a recruiting booth for its criminal justice program set up inside police headquarters.