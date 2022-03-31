April 1, 2022

Opening doors

Visitors could sit inside the Bartlett Police Department’s armored vehicle.

Police equipment and vehicles, tactical officers, drone experts and other police departments were on display for an open house and recruiting event Saturday, March 26, at Bartlett Police Department headquarters, 3730 Appling Road.

One highlight of Saturday’s three-hour event was a demonstration by the K-9 Unit.

The open house doubled as a recruiting event, so there were officers on hand to talk to those interested in a possible career with the department. Southwest Tennessee Community College also had a recruiting booth for its criminal justice program set up inside police headquarters.

Southwest Tennessee Community College set up a booth for its criminal justice program and one of its intern students, Jack Douglas, was in attendance. From left, are Joanitha Barnes, education, human resources and criminal justice department chair; Rosalyn McGhee, criminal justice program coordinator; Douglas; Bartlett Patrol Officer Jennifer Willoughby; and Bartlett Police Capt. Laurie Thompson.
Terry Hollahan

