Community Event: The 2023 City of Bartlett Festival, BBQ Contest & Car Show has come and gone but what a great event it was! From the music, chalk the walk, classic cars to the BBQ! We had record participants this year and probably record heat. Thank you City of Bartlett, TN Parks & Recreation Department Maintenance Division, BARTLETT POLICE DEPARTMENT, and all the other city departments that made this a great event for our city.

Courtesy City of Bartlett