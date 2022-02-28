4 BHS student-athletes named McDonald’s All-American nominees

Four Bartlett High School basketball athletes were honored Saturday night, Feb. 26, for being named McDonald’s All-American nominees.

The four are, from left, Amarr Knox, Mya Pratcher, Kennedy Claybrooks, and Jr. Jacobs.

There were only seven Shelby County student-athletes chosen to be McDonald’s All-American nominees this season and four were from Bartlett High.

The presentation was made before the Bartlett Boys squared off with the Memphis-Overton Wolverines. The Panthers (30-6) prevailed 63-58 and advance to face Collierville (20-10) Tuesday night at Central High School.