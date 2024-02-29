 Board of Education Recognizes Accomplishments of Student Athletes

Bartlett City Board of Education

The Bartlett City Board of Education members are delighted to recognize the remarkable accomplishments of some of Bartlett’s student athletes.

Kenzie Bond, a freshman at Bartlett High Ninth Grade Academy, made a splash in the bowling scene, securing the title of Division 1 Individual Girls Bowling State Runner-Up.

Despite being a first-year varsity freshman, Kenzie’s dedication and skill were evident, boasting an impressive average of 195 over 40 games, with a standout state tournament average of 205.

Additionally, the Bartlett High School Boys’ Bowling Team claimed the Division 1 State Champions title.

The 2023-24 boys’ team embodies excellence, with exceptional leadership and peer support evident throughout practices and the state tournament. Guided by an outstanding coaching staff, this team showcased great energy and camaraderie, setting them apart from the competition.

Before the recent board meeting, we were privileged to have the BCS Elementary Honors Choir perform. They also helped lead us in the Pledge of Allegiance and sang the Star Spangled Banner before the meeting officially kicked off.