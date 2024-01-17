BPD Youth Citizen’s Police Academy session 2 coming in July

Bartlett Police Department

Session 1 for the YCPA is full. So… let’s do it again. Reservations for Session 2 (July 8-12) are now open.

The Bartlett Police Department presents a fun, free, 1-week course, designed to provide teens with an inside look at law enforcement. The purpose of the academy is to increase the understanding of law enforcement by our young citizens through education and interaction with members of the Bartlett Police Department. The academy gives our youth the opportunity to learn first hand, in an educational and non-threatening setting, how the police department deals with issues facing teenagers today.

Department presentations include Crime Scene Investigations,

Canine Unit, Traffic Enforcement and Narcotics.

This program is available for teenagers between the ages of 13-17. The course will run for one week during the summer. There is no fee to attend this course, however, space is limited.

For information on the next Academy contact the coordinator 901-385-5510 via email

Captain Todd Halford or email Lori Minch at lminch@

bartlettpolice.org