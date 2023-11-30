Bartlett Outdoor Christmas Lighting Contest

City of Bartlett

The 2023 Christmas Lighting judging dates are December 1 – 10, with final judging on December 14. On these dates we ask residents to be sure they keep their lights on until later in the evening to be sure the committee sees them. In the past we’ve had some lights submitted as contenders, but when the group drove by the lights were not on & could not be part of the judging.

Holiday Lighting ContestDecorate your Bartlett home and/or business for the holidays! Bartlett City Beautiful Commission is sponsoring their annual Holiday Lighting Contest.

Everyone is invited to participate, just make sure your lights are on during the final judging for prizes.

Each Christmas season, the Bartlett City Beautiful Commission sets out to recognize and award Bartlett homeowners and one Bartlett business for hard work and creativity of decorating their properties.

A panel of judges will award a first, second, third place to residences and one commercial property winner. The winners are chosen from among 12 finalists, each representing a subsection of the city. The top winners will each receive a yard sign and a handsome plaque.

The decorations will be judged on their beauty and originality, not necessarily on the cost invested or on the amount of decorations you have. Winners will be awarded their Plaque and sign on Thursday, December 14.

Good Luck to all and Thank You for making Bartlett a beautiful place to live.