SCSO seeks information on Lakeland homicide, thefts

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the shooting death of a Lakeland woman and are looking for any information the public may have regarding the case.

Erin Last, 54, of Lakeland was shot to death Saturday morning, Jan. 14, at a home in the 3000 block of Breezy Shore Cove, according to SCSO.

Detectives are also looking for several individuals suspected of multiple motor vehicle thefts in Lakeland and one carjacking incident. It has not been determined yet if any of these crimes might be related to the homicide on Breezy Shore Cove.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.

And anyone with video footage related to these crimes can upload those videos anonymously via the Sheriff’s Office SHARE program. Go to the website www.shelby-sheriff.org and click SHARE.