Knights of Columbus Winter Clothing Drive for homeless, needy

The Knights of Columbus Council from the Church of the Nativity in Bartlett is conducting a

Winter Clothing Drive for new and gently used coats, jackets, stocking caps, gloves and emergency blankets for the homeless and the needy.

Donations will be given to the guests at the St. Vincent DePaul Ozman Center, St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen, and Catholic Charities, all located in Downtown Memphis.

A drop box will be located on the north side, under the portico, at the front entrance of Church of the Nativity, 5955 St. Elmo Road, Bartlett.

Donations will be accepted until Jan 4, 2023.

Every winter clothing item donated will greatly help the quality of life for a homeless person.

Many do not have proper clothing for the frigid temperatures we are about to experience in the

Mid-South. Donations are greatly appreciated.