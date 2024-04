Total Eclipse Party: The Total Eclipse of the Park Lunch Party, at Freeman Park, on April 8 was huge. There was live music from Amber McCain, food trucks that included Good Groceries Food Truck, Donna’s Kettle Corn, Aunt Mimi’s Cake Pops Truck, Smokey’s BBQ, Bartlett Coffee and Got Munchies 901. There were folks from the library who were able to share a little knowledge about the celestial activity. What a momentous event!

Photos Lee Ann Krueger & Thomas Sellers, Jr.