Bartlett Resident Darin Clifft Honored with State Teaching Award

Building relationships and knowledge go hand in hand for Memphis University School Mathematics Department Co-Chair Darin Clifft, a 20-year resident of Bartlett’s Rivercrest subdivision. His teaching matches his personality – fun, quick-witted, and cheerful. Students are drawn to him not only because of his deep understanding of mathematics but also his unbridled passion and ability to make lessons enjoyable and engaging.

His dedication to teaching and to his students earned him the Hubert Smothers Award, presented at the Tennessee Association of Independent Schools award ceremony in November. Nominees for the honor must have at least 20 years of teaching experience; expertise in student needs and development; contributions that benefit the local, regional, and/or national educational community; and demonstrated leadership in school activities outside the classroom. MUS Headmaster Pete Sanders, who composed the nomination, says Clifft embodies these qualities. “As co-chair of the Mathematics Department, Darin works with a talent-laden group of committed professionals,” he says. “His leadership style combines strong interpersonal skills, and his great sense of humor keeps his fellow math teachers focused and in good spirits. He is also greatly respected for his leadership beyond MUS, in the city, state, and national network of

math teachers – especially those in statistics.” Education is a family affair for the Cliffts. Darin’s wife, Lisa, is a retired Millington Primary School teacher, and their son, Aaron, is an Elmore Park Middle School math teacher. Daughter, Allison, has opted for a career in the medical field. Clifft joined the Memphis University School staff in 1999 as a math instructor. Since then, he has exhibited remarkable enthusiasm for his students and subject matter. His students have received instruction in Algebra II and Geometry, but his specialty lies in statistics – he teaches both Honors and AP level – and in making lessons memorable.

His fanaticism for the Incredible Hulk is just one unforgettable aspect of his character. His classroom and office are brimming with Hulk memorabilia, and his wardrobe is often tinged green. At Halloween he goes into full-tilt Hulk mode. He also uses games as learning tools, such as tossing Hershey’s kisses like dice to calculate the probability of them landing tassel up. “Darin shares himself with the boys, conveying positivity and encouragement,” MUS

Mathematics Department Co-Chair Phillip Stalls says. “If he can make you enjoy being around him, he can make you enjoy math.” That jovial and supportive nature extends to his colleagues as Clifft can be heard in the hallways offering advice or a quick laugh to his fellow educators. He works to get faculty and staff involved in social activities to build morale and community, including restaurant gatherings and a recent bowling outing. “Both his students and colleagues recognize what a special individual Mr. Clifft is, and establishing real personal relationships is his trick,” says MUS History Instructor Ted Fockler, a former student turned colleague. “Papa Clifft, as we called him when I was in his AP Statistics class, recognized that by getting to know us personally, he could motivate us to work harder and make us more comfortable seeking help outside of class. He is exactly the same to his fellow teachers, regularly bringing joy and levity to faculty meetings and lunches.” Beyond MUS, the math community would not be the same without Clifft’s involvement.

He has served as an Advanced Placement table leader, question leader, or reader for the past 15 years. Since 2017 he has hosted an AP Best Practices Night, obtaining, prioritizing, and organizing teacher submissions and presentations. He has made presentations at over two dozen conferences, including three TAIS biennial conferences. Clifft also serves as the school’s TAIS liaison, resident quizmaster, and coach for MathCounts and Math Madness. All his activities are infused with his fun-loving nature, but make no mistake, Stalls says, “He puts thought into everything he does, and it pulls students in.” For him, it’s all about the boys – building relationships and building knowledge in his subject.