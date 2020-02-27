You make us sick, coronavirus: Thinking of pandemics in history

For years when I heard the word Corona, I thought of a groovy beer.

Until this past December, the ‘C’ word was an adult beverage. Now one of the top-selling beers worldwide shares a name with a lethal virus.

Although the beer and disease are not related, the coronavirus is having a negative worldwide effect, including China having to shut down some operations ranging from tourism to Anheuser-Busch Inbev.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is closely monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

Chinese authorities identified the new coronavirus and confirmed thousands of cases in China. Additional cases have been identified in other international locations. With China at a virtual standstill, industries are suffering as well.

The news cycle rage of 2020 so far worldwide is the coronavirus. Let’s hope an antivirus is created soon so we can get back to partying with Coronas by New Year’s Eve.

Below is my ranking of the worst epidemics of all time.

10. Swine flu (2009-2010)

Death toll: 201,200

The 2009 swine flu was an influenza pandemic that lasted from early 2009 to late 2010. This pandemic got us used to hearing about the H1N1 influenza virus. It reached the U.S., causing deaths. The disease was born from the influenza type A virus that affects pigs.

9. Asian flu (1956-1958)

Death toll: 2 million

The current coronavirus is not the first time Asia has been the home of a deadly disease. Back in the late 1950s, the Asian flu was a pandemic outbreak of Influenza A of the H2N2 subtype. The disease originated in China in 1956. For two years, the Asian flu traveled from the Chinese province of Guizhou to Singapore, Hong Kong and the United States. Deaths were estimated in the millions, with 69,800 of those in the U.S.

8. Sixth cholera pandemic (1910-1911)

Death toll: 800,000+

There were actually five previous incarnations of this disease. The sixth cholera pandemic originated in India, where it killed more than 800,000. After touring most of Europe and parts of the Middle East, the pandemic crossed the pond to the United States. The last American outbreak of cholera was more than 100 years ago.

7. Flu pandemic

(1889-1890)

Death toll: 1 million

Flu is common but can be deadly. In 1889, the Asiatic flu or Russian flu was a strain thought to be an outbreak of the Influenza A virus subtype H2N2. Recent discoveries found the cause to be the Influenza A virus subtype H3N8. This outbreak helped researchers find multiple solutions, preventable measures and antiviruses for future outbreaks.

6. Third cholera pandemic (1852–1860)

Death toll: 1 million

Cholera reached a grand total of seven pandemics. The third is considered the deadliest, lasting about eight years. This version started in India, spreading from the Ganges River delta.

5. Plague of Justinian (541-542)

Death toll: 25 million

This plague almost destroyed a city. The plague of Justinian killed about 25 million people in Europe. The outbreak of the bubonic plague afflicted the Byzantine Empire and Mediterranean port cities.

At its peak, the disease was killing an estimated 5,000 people a day and eventually resulted in the deaths of 40 percent of one city.

4. HIV/AIDS pandemic (2005-2012)

Death toll: 36 million

Still around and starting in the 1980s, the HIV/AIDS virus started its peak about 15 years ago. AIDS is a global force, killing more than 36 million people since 1981. Currently there are between 31 and 35 million people living with HIV. Awareness has grown and new treatments have been developed that make HIV more manageable.

3. Flu pandemic (1918

Death toll: 20–50 million

It’s scary that something so common as the flu can be so lethal. If you were alive 100 years ago, the flu was a death sentence. Between 1918 and 1920, a deadly outbreak of influenza tore across the globe, infecting more than 33 percent of the world’s population. By the time this version died down, between 20 to 50 million people were dead. This ranks so high because of its unique victims. This flu struck down typically healthy young adults.

2. Antonine plague (165 AD)

Death toll: 5 million

Let’s go far back in history for No. 2. Here is my research of the plague of Galen, also known as the Antonine plague. This disease was an ancient pandemic that affected Asia Minor, Egypt, Greece and Italy. It was thought to consist of either smallpox or measles. This strange disease was brought back to Rome by soldiers returning from Mesopotamia. The disease destroyed the Roman army and killed more than 5 million, an astronomical number for that era.

1. The Black Death

(1346-1353)

Death toll: 75–200 million

The “best thing since sliced bread” is a common phrase, like “the worst thing since the Bubonic Plague.” So the Black Death from 1346 to 1353 has to rank No. 1. This outbreak of the plague absolutely destroyed Europe, Africa and Asia. Some estimates are nearly a quarter of a billion people died from the Black Death.

