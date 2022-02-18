Wright, Bonner, Lowery retain seats

Three incumbents seeking re-election will retain their seats in Shelby County government the easy way – without opposition – including County Commissioner Michael “Mick” Wright, who represents Bartlett, Lakeland and Raleigh.

No Democratic candidates qualified to run for Wright’s District 3 seat on the County Commission and a potential Republican challenger in the primary, Barry Clark, never submitted a qualifying petition he pulled by the noon deadline on Feb. 17.

Floyd Bonner Jr. will remain Shelby County’s sheriff for another four years. No Republicans qualified in the May 3 primary for sheriff and Bonner’s potential challenger in the Democratic primary, Keisha Scott of Bartlett, had her petition approved to run, but it was withdrawn.

And County Commissioner Mickell Lowery will served another four years in his District 8 seat that covers part of Frayser, Downtown Memphis, South Memphis and Central Gardens. The Democratic incumbent will not be challenged in the primary and no Republicans qualified to run.