Women in my family are totally crafty (in a good way)

A TikTok video inspired my younger daughter to try embroidery while we’re all shut in at our house because of the coronavirus, and now she and I are currently decorating a pair of her jeans. She’s finished her stitching around the pocket edges and a trail of leaves down one leg, and I’m doing a curvy vine and flowers down the other. (All I have left to do are the leaves.)

It’s not perfect, but it’s pretty adorable. I’m now wondering what I could embroider for my little granddaughter that she won’t outgrow in the next minute.

The stitching side-by-side with my daughter on the sofa has been fun, and it reminded me just how much time my mother spent making things with me over the years. As much as she and I clashed in the way that headstrong daughters and bossy mothers often do, we both enjoyed making things. It’s peaceful to sit by someone you love and try to master a new skill together.

I think there must have been an arts and crafts boom during the ’60s and ’70s, because we went through decoupage, batik dying, tie-dying, hand sewing, machine sewing, embroidery, crewel embroidery, punch needle embroidery, cross-stitch embroidery, rug hooking, crochet, knitting, paint by number, painting wooden Christmas ornaments, and candle making.

I also dabbled by myself in wood burning, mosaic tiling, poured acrylic paperweights, yards and yards of gum-wrapper chains, potholder weaving with those little stretchy cloth loops, string art, plaster casting, dried apple carving (never got the hang of that one), pompon making, calligraphy, making cloth dolls, pottery, stenciling walls, and spinning with a drop spindle. I won’t claim that I mastered any of these, but it was always absorbing.

I was such a bookworm when I was little that I think it just felt good to do something with my hands instead of taxing my brain all the time.

Mom also tried her hand at rollerball painting (tubes of paint with rollerballs at the tip so you could paint without a brush), iron-on designs for shirts, puff paint, machine quilting, shadow work embroidery, smocking, needlepoint, macramé, broomstick knitting and ceramics. She never met a craft she didn’t like. Hobby store managers got big grins when she walked her wallet into their stores.

With my own kids, I’ve done tons of projects either in Girl Scouts or just within our family. We’ve made paracord bracelets, played with beadwork, felted Christmas ornaments, made Christmas cards with stamps and watercolor markers, and created Guatemalan worry dolls with matchsticks and thread.

When my older daughter was tiny, she was entranced by my cross-stitching and often wanted to help. I worked through many a canvas with her little hands helping to pull the needle through. I’d poke and she would pull, stitch after stitch. It was an exercise in patience for me, but she beamed at her handiwork.

It’s kind of an exhaustive list over the years, isn’t it? My husband and I even took one of those “sip and paint” classes where you keep your wine glass full while a professional artist explains the how-tos of acrylic painting. I think the results might point more toward our wine friendliness than our artistic prowess, but we had a good time.

Lately I’ve been mesmerized by online videos of custom book binding, and I plan on getting a spinning wheel and loom at some point, probably after retirement. I may never actually invest time in learning how to do metalwork or glasswork, but those pursuits are still on my “maybe someday” list.

The last time we moved, I managed to winnow down all my craft supplies to fit into just one big armoire instead of taking up a whole room. I gave away multiple garbage bags full of yarn to charity and to my younger daughter for her hat and scarf projects, but I still could make a dozen baby blankets without having to order more yarn. That armoire is PACKED to the gills.

Maybe I’ll pull out the sewing machine and work through my fabric stash to make some face masks soon. I just hope I can resist ordering tons of new supplies online for the cause. (Who am I kidding? I’ve already looked.)

Is this common? Or is my family just craft-crazy the way some families are huge sports fans, Lego geniuses or avid stamp and coin collectors? Tell me what your favorite hobbies are, from your childhood and your adult life.

CAROLYN BAHM is the editor of The Bartlett Express. Contact her by phone at (901) 433-9138, by fax to (901) 529-7687, by email to carolyn@magicvalleypublishing.com or by mail to The Bartlett Express, P.O. Box 34967, Bartlett, TN 38134-0967.