Winners of Bartlett City Beautiful Lighting Contest announced

City of Bartlett, Bartlett City Beautiful Commission

Here are the 2025 Winners of the Bartlett City Beautiful Lighting Contest. Thank you to all who participated. Congrats!

1st Place – The Gypsy Cove

(entire cove as a group) 38133

2nd Place – 3100 Lisa Marie Cove, 38133

3rd Place – 4706 Shadow Wick Lane, 38002

Civic Pride – Bartlett Wine & Spirits – 6841 Summer Ave, 38134

Honorable Mentions

2680 Charles Bryan Road, 38134

5800 Montpellier Drive, 38134

5031 Brunswick Road, 38002

6609 Woodpark Cove, 38135

6930 7th Road, 38135

7460 Summerdale Cove, 38133

6323 Daybreak Drive, 38135

4255 Westbrook Road, 38135

4524 Sir Galahad Lane, 38135

4936 Kings Forest Drive.