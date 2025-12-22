Winners of Bartlett City Beautiful Lighting Contest announced

City of Bartlett, Bartlett City Beautiful Commission
Here are the 2025 Winners of the Bartlett City Beautiful Lighting Contest. Thank you to all who participated. Congrats!
1st Place – The Gypsy Cove
(entire cove as a group) 38133
2nd Place – 3100 Lisa Marie Cove, 38133
3rd Place – 4706 Shadow Wick Lane, 38002
Civic Pride – Bartlett Wine & Spirits – 6841 Summer Ave, 38134
Honorable Mentions
2680 Charles Bryan Road, 38134
5800 Montpellier Drive, 38134
5031 Brunswick Road, 38002
6609 Woodpark Cove, 38135
6930 7th Road, 38135
7460 Summerdale Cove, 38133
6323 Daybreak Drive, 38135
4255 Westbrook Road, 38135
4524 Sir Galahad Lane, 38135
4936 Kings Forest Drive.