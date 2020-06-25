Water/sewer disconnects resume in Bartlett

Bartlett’s Water & Sewer Department suspended turnoffs in March to help customers coping with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

During this time, monthly bills continued to be mailed, and all customers were encouraged to keep their accounts current.

Now that the city is in Phase 2 of the back-to-work matrix, Bartlett is resuming regular business policies.

This includes the practice of water meter turnoffs for seriously delinquent water customers.

Letters were mailed out to one-half of these customers on May 27, 2020, for one water billing cycle, and again on June 9. 2020, for the second one-half of these customers at their next water billing cycle.

The first letter asked customers to make payment arrangements by June 15, 2020, in order to be removed from the June 24th turnoff.

The second letter asked customers to make payment arrangements by July 1st in order to be removed from the July 14th turnoff.

Customers can still pay their bill prior to these dates or call the Bartlett water department at 901-385-5585 to make payment arrangements.

Payment of the balance in full of the customer’s account will be required to restore service after the turnoff dates.