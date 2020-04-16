Transplant foundation: Celebrate this Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Transplant Foundation (MSTF) is bringing awareness of the local need for organ and tissue donation through Blue & Green Day 901, part of National Donate Life America’s month-long campaign. On Friday, April 17, Mid-South Transplant Foundation and community partners are turning Memphis Blue and Green to highlight more than 4,000 Mid-Southerners waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

Due to COVID-19, MSTF has cancelled all in-person events for National Donate Life month (NDLM) in April. Their priority is the safety and health of everyone, including the public, its employees, volunteers and partners. April and Blue & Green Day may look different than originally planned, but there are still ways to safely participate. Visit midsouthtransplant.org and click on the Blue & Green Day button for ideas.

Mid-South Transplant Foundation is committed to their mission and working every day to saving or improving the quality of lives for people in need of transplants, while also ensuring donors’ end-of-life wishes are fulfilled.

Kim Van Frank, executive director for MSTF, said, “We’re proud to be able to continue our work saving and enhancing lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation.”

Blue & Green Day 901 will conclude with the “Mighty Lights” lit in blue and green on the cables of the Big River Crossing and the Hernando de Soto Bridges.

Individuals and companies can light their building, fountain, home, wear blue & green, have a blue & green potluck, decorate their car — the possibilities are endless.

It’s easy and free – just register so your participation can be counted and recognized. Take pictures and upload them to the MSTF site to show you’re participating and for a chance to win prizes.

Everyone is also encouraged to register to become organ and tissue donors so more lives can be saved.

For more information, visit midsouthtransplant.org.