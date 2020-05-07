Tomato gardeners can rejoice — it’s planting time

Perhaps the most desired vegetable garden plant is the tomato because of its versatility and use in so many recipes. The homegrown tomato is superior in flavor and freshness to any tomato that you can buy at the store or even the farmers market. Tomatoes are easy to grow, especially if you start with a small plant from your garden center. Plant anywhere that you have at least six hours of sunlight a day, whether in your vegetable garden, among your shrubbery or even in a five-gallon bucket or other suitable container on your patio or driveway.

Plant your tomatoes deeply. Tomatoes are one of the few plants that are recommended to be planted deeply. Remove all but 2-3 sets of leaves at the top of the plant, dig a hole and plant up to the first set of remaining leaves. Because tomatoes cannot support themselves you will need a support system. You should put your support in place at the time of planting so you will not disturb the roots later. A stake, trellis or cage are all suitable. Many tomatoes will reach 6 feet or more so make sure you have a tall sturdy system for support or a variety that will not get too large (under 4 ft.).

Tomatoes require even moisture. Consider using a soaker hose buried under mulch. By keeping water at the base of the plant, and directing it towards the roots and off the foliage (as in overhead watering), you will significantly reduce the chances of soil-borne diseases splashing onto the foliage and infecting the plants. The mulch also helps to conserve moisture, keeps down weeds and as it breaks down it helps to feed your tomatoes.

Tomatoes are heavy feeders. How much you feed your plants depends on where you grow them. Container-grown plants will lose nutrients as they are leached out by the frequent watering and will need more feeding. A good solution is to feed with a slow-release fertilizer sprinkled on top of the container. Each watering will release a little fertilizer. The pellets containing the fertilizer do not change in appearance and should be renewed in three months. Garden-grown tomatoes may only need feeding twice a season with a good organic fertilizer.

Pruning tomatoes is a balance between maximum production and good air flow through the plant to minimize potential disease issues. Suckers (new branches off the main stem) will grow and bear fruit. The more suckers that remain, the more production you will get. However too many and air flow is reduced, and you may begin to shade out inner leaves.

Outgrowing your support is another concern, and it is acceptable to prune for height. It can be traumatic to remove perfectly good branches from healthy plants but it is permitted. Just pick the desired height and cut above the last fruits, leaving some overhead leaf coverage to provide some shade over the fruit to prevent possible sun scald.

Cuttings removed from topping or suckers that have been removed can be rooted in water or stuck directly in the ground. If you keep them well hydrated and out of direct sun for the first few days, new roots will quickly form as a simple way to propagate more plants.

May gardening activities

Plant: Annuals and perennials early in the month. Warm season vegetables (seeds and transplants), caladiums and zinnia seeds. Continue planting gladiolas every two weeks for a succession of blooms. Choose and plant crepe myrtles in bloom so you can choose the desired color.

Lawn care: Seed Bermuda. Fertilize Bermuda and Zoysia lawns with complete fertilizer. Mow lawns approximately 2 inches. Do not remove more than one-third of the leaf blade at each mowing. Consider using a mulching blade on your mower.

Prune: Climbing roses at end of the month. Early May is a good time to cut back any woody perennials that need it, such as rosemary, rue, lavender, Santolina and Artemisia. Prune spring-flowering shrubs (azaleas, flowering quince, Forsythia and Loropetalum) soon after they finish flowering.

Other:

To prevent leaf roller on cannas, drench the soil around them with a systemic insecticide like imidacloprid. For an organic approach, use products containing Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) once the caterpillar is present and after each rain or when new caterpillar damage is noticed. Care must be taken to get the insecticide down into the rolled up leaves where the caterpillars are feeding.

Remove seed pods from bulbs and irises.

Set up stakes, trellises, cages and support systems for your plants. It is best to have these set up at or soon after planting.

Don ‘t let weeds get started in the garden — take control early with mulches and proactive management.

Repot house plants during their active growing period of April through September. May is a good month to repot and divide overcrowded ferns.

TOM RIEMAN of Bartlett is a Shelby County Extension Master Gardener and secretary of the Bartlett City Beautiful Commission. Keep Bartlett Beautiful is among the activities of this commission. Contact him at thrieman@aol.com.