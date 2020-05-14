TN Tutoring Corps to hire college students to prep K-6 students for next school year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Bill and Crissy Haslam Foundation, in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee and other youth-serving organizations across the state, has launched a new statewide Tennessee Tutoring Corps (TTC) to provide summer learning opportunities for rising K-6th grade students whose education has been interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ‘summer slide’ is a very real problem each year, and, with students being out of school for so long because of the coronavirus, this year could be more of a summer avalanche,” Bill Haslam said. “We know that younger students and low-income students are especially vulnerable to summer learning loss, and we want to help address the problem.”

The Tennessee Tutoring Corps, which will run from June to August, aims to recruit at least 1,000 qualified college students to serve as tutors to students entering K-6 grade this fall. Eighteen Boys & Girls Clubs organizations representing nearly 90 clubs across the state will join with locally run, youth-serving nonprofits in several counties to help facilitate the program.

Recent research predicts the pandemic will significantly worsen the summer slide, with learning loss affecting students nationwide. Estimates suggest students could return in the fall retaining only 70 percent of typical learning gains in reading and less than 50 percent of usual learning gains in math. In some grades, students could be nearly a full year behind.

Additionally, news reports suggest that as many as 30 percent of college students have lost summer internship opportunities due to COVID-related economic distress. Recognizing that many college students are experiencing financial strain or loss of employment opportunities due to the pandemic, tutors will be compensated with a stipend of up to $1,000 for their work through the duration of the summer program.

Qualified tutors must be current college students and must pass a background check. Preference will be given to those who have a 3.0+ GPA, have at least completed their freshman year, and are Tennessee residents. Interested candidates can learn more and submit an application on the Tennessee Tutoring Corps website at tntutoringcorps.org. The application deadline is 11:59 a.m. EST on Friday, May 29.

TTC is a pilot project that will be evaluated for effectiveness and feasibility in considering future opportunities. More information is available at tntutoringcorps.org.

