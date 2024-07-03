Time to sign up

Thomas Sellers, Jr., West 10

The 2024 Alan Cross Football Camp for Kindergarten to eighth graders will be held July 20, at Bartlett High School, located at 5688 Woodlawn Street, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. You can register on site on the westside of the stadium for all positions. There is an entry fee that can be paid via CashApp, Venmo or in cash. The first 50 participants are free.

Cross was a three-sport standout at Millington Central High School winning Millington Star Athlete of the Year 2011. He continued his football career at The University of Memphis becoming the all-time best tight end in Tiger Football history. He had a three-year NFL career playing for the Tampa Bay Bucs. He has coached two years on the NCAA Division I level.