Tigers Back on the Prowl 

Arlington Baseball reaches State Semifinals

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

West10 Media/MVP

Photos Thomas Sellers, Jr.



MURFREESBORO — The Arlington Tigers were able to reach the Class 4A State Baseball Tournament Semifinals before being eliminated by the Nolensville Knights last Thursday at the Oakland Baseball Stadium by the final of 10-4.

After falling behind 4-0 in the first three innings, the Tigers of Head Coach Jonathan Moody rallied to make the score 5-4 in favor of the Knights. Then Nolenville added a run in the late inning and posted a four-run last inning to prevail by six runs. Arlington reached the Semifinals with an opening round 4-0 win over Bradley Central. The Tigers reached Murfreesboro with a 31-5 record but dropped to 32-6overall after Nolensville edged out Arlington 3-2 on May 22. Trying to stay alive, the Tigers beat Oak Ridge 6-3 before taking on the Knights once again.