The annual Bartlett Plant Sale is this weekend

The annual Bartlett Plant Sale is Friday through Sunday, April 23-25 at 6745 Stage Rd., next to Top’s BBQ. Both Friday and Saturday will be open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday hours are noon – 4 p.m.

In April, of each year, City Beautiful has its annual plant sale at the corner of Stage Road and Whitten Road under the large tent (in front of Holliday Flowers). They provide a variety of bedding plants, shrubs, colorful azaleas, hanging baskets, and ornamental trees at a competitive price. Their knowledgeable volunteers can assist you with planting ideas or answer any questions you might have about your plants or planting needs.This event is the commissions largest fundraiser. All proceeds go back into the community to support the events and projects City Beautiful does to keep Bartlett a beautiful place to live, work and shop!

All sales are final.Cash, checks and debit or credit cards are accepted.