Thanks to those who serve and protect

Three young girls delivered chocolate chip cookies to the Bartlett Police Department and the Bartlett Fire Department stations on Altruria and Memphis Arlington roads on Dec. 23.

The gift was for Christmas and also in appreciation for the jobs these public servants do to protect Bartlett, according to Leanne Austin, the mother of one participant.

The trio of Amelia Miller, Ruby Austin and Charlotte Mutchler have been friends since they were kindergarten age. Amelia and Charlotte attend Elmore Park Middle School, while Ruby is home schooled. They don’t get to see each other as often as in years past, so they were enjoying hanging out last Monday when they pulled out the cookie sheets to bake.

They had planned this for a couple of weeks, Mrs. Austin said.

Taking cookies to first responders was a new activity for the three girls, although Ruby and her father had delivered treats a couple of times previously.

Mrs. Austin explained the impulse behind the gift. “It’s being thankful that they are here to protect us and so responsive when we need them. … It’s just nice to know these men and women are there.”