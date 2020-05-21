Tennessee ranks 13th in states with few COVID-19 restrictions

With most states partially reopened after closing down non-essential businesses earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub on Tuesday released updated rankings for the States with the Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 11 key metrics.

The data set ranges from whether child-care programs and restaurants have reopened to the presence or absence of a “shelter-in-place” order.

The State of Tennessee ranked 13th, with a total score of 53.95.

States with the fewest restrictions

1. South Dakota

2. Wisconsin

3. Idaho

4. Missouri

5. Utah

6. Wyoming

7. Montana

8. Arizona

9. North Dakota

10. Iowa

States with the most restrictions

Tie for 41-43: Connecticut, Michigan and New York

Tie for 44-45: New Mexico and Washington

46. Hawaii

47. Vermont

48. Massachusetts

49. District of Columbia

50. Rhode Island

51. Illinois

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 18.

Wisconsin moved from 34 to 2, up 32 positions. This is due in part to the fact that the state has lifted all restrictions on large gatherings, had closed but fully re-opened restaurants and bars, has child care programs open and has fully reopened all non-essential businesses.

Arizona moved from 32 to 8, up 24 positions. This is due in part to the fact that the state has lifted all restrictions on large gatherings and has lifted all stay-at-home mandatory restrictions.

Georgia moved from 11 to 28, down 17 positions. This is due in part to the fact that the state requires wearing a face mask in public and that the state still has its legislative sessions postponed.

To view the full report on states with the fewest restrictions, visit wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-fewest-coronavirus-restrictions/73818.