TDCI fines Memphis professionals for licensure violations

Multiple Memphis businesses and professionals were fined for various law violations in March, the most recent month for which data is available.

The information comes from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance’s (TDCI) Division of Regulatory Boards, which ensures that people meet minimum professional standards. The division has released its March Disciplinary Action Report, which compiles the actions taken by its boards and commissions that month.

Following are local disciplinary actions. See past months’ reports online at https://bit.ly/Discipline-Reports.

Accountancy

Nathan Prager of Memphis was assessed a $3,000 civil penalty on March 11 and is required to complete a three-part ethics course with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA). The violations were providing attest services without being enrolled in a peer review program and engaging in professional misconduct.

Jay Wells of Memphis was assessed a $1,000 civil penalty on March 13 for unlicensed activity.

Cosmetology & barber

Sebastian Barnes of Memphis was assessed a $1,000 civil penalty plus $200 in costs on March 27 for unlicensed activity.

Funeral directors & embalmers

Justin Ford Funeral Home of Memphis was assessed a $250 civil penalty on March 20 for permitting an individual to act as the manager of the funeral establishment and to engage in funeral directing or embalming while the individual’s funeral director and embalmer licenses were suspended.

Justin Joseph Ford of Memphis was assessed a $500 civil penalty on March 27 for acting in the capacity of a manager of a funeral establishment and engaged in funeral directing or embalming while funeral director and embalmer licenses were suspended.

Motor vehicle

PTC of Tennessee LLC of Memphis was assessed a $500 civil penalty on March 4 for unlicensed activity.

Mt. Moriah Auto Sales Inc. of Memphis was assessed a $1,000 civil penalty on March 5 for issuing more temporary tags than allowed.

Real Estate