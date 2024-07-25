Sports Camp for kids with limb differences offers far more than sport activities

Staff Reports

Young Bartlett resident Lorelai Roberson just returned from her third year attending NubAbility Sports Camp, part of NubAbility Athletics Foundation, in Illinois. This special camp is designed for children with limb differences.

Lorelai was born with a fibular hemimelia, a “special foot,” which means she is missing 5 bones in her left foot, but that doesn’t slow her down one bit. In fact, she spent time collecting money and donations this summer from her Bartlett community and turned it all in at camp, so that even more kids affected by limb differences can have the opportunity to attend Camp through NubAbility Athletics Foundation.

The coaches and staff at NubAbility mentor the kids who attend, far beyond sports. In fact, all the coaches at this special camp have limb differences and prosthetics. The organization’s mission statement says, “The NubAbility® Athletics Foundation exists to encourage, inspire, instruct limb different youth by getting them out of the stands, off the bench and into mainstream sports. Imagine the power of having a mentor who looks like you.”

The NubAbility® Athletics Foundation is a certified 501(c)3 nonprofit that is proud to host nationwide, limb different sport camps for youth athletes who are congenital, traumatic or medical amputees from around the world.

Lorelai’s mother Caitlin states, “I can’t say enough good things about this amazing organization. NubAbility Sports Camp proves what kids can do with the right coaches and mentors. It’s starting to feel like a family reunion when we go back every year! Such a meaningful experience and very close to our hearts.”

Anyone in the Bartlett area who has a child that has a limb difference in their arm, leg, hand, or foot can go to https://nubability.org for camps and scholarship applications.

The NubAbility Athletics Organization offers full scholarships for any limb different kids who want to attend.