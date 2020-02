The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a suspect. Marcus Williams, 33, is wanted in connection with multiple burglaries and thefts.

This suspect has several active warrants from June 2018 and November and December 2019 for burglary of a motor vehicle, attempted theft of property and theft of property.

People with information on Williams’ location are asked to call 901-379-7625.