Shelby mayor invites applications for Summer Work Experience Program

Memphis — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announces the second annual Mayor’s Summer Work Experience program.

Students and young adults interested in summer employment are invited to apply. Applications close Friday, Feb. 21.

The Mayor’s Office will select approximately 50 participants via a lottery to work in Shelby County Government, nonprofits, and businesses throughout Shelby County. Applications are available at shelbycountytn.gov/youth-jobs.

Harris said, “Nearly 100,000 young adults reside in Shelby County. Each summer many of them seek high-quality, professional work. In the summer of 2020, our team is proud to convene our second year of Mayor Lee Harris’ Summer Work Experience where we connect young people with meaningful work.

“The Summer Work Experience provides an opportunity for participants to learn new skills in a job with directed professional development, earn income to set or strengthen financial positioning, and make new friends while creating unique memories. Reaching all of our young people will take leadership at every level to answer the call and take action. Our youth are not short on ability, only opportunity.”

Dr. Cedrick Gray, director of education, said, “In the first year, the Office of Education has become more than a liaison for education policy, but one focused on opportunity for youth. The Mayor Lee Harris Summer Work Experience is an expression of what is possible for youth with coordination, vision, and most importantly, action.”

The program is a seven-week summer work experience that teaches communications, bookkeeping, organization, customer service skills and more. The program is open to youth ages 16-24 who have graduated or are enrolled in high school (or a GED equivalent).

Additionally, program participants will gain valuable connections and knowledge through a weekly paid professional development course. Youth job placements will be within the various offices of Shelby County Government as well as in nonprofits and businesses throughout Shelby County.

Students will earn $10 per hour. There will be a very limited number of Team Leader positions available at $15 per hour for applicants 18 years or older.

Participants are selected in a random lottery, while Team Leaders are selected through a standard interview process. All participants must be available to work June 1 to July 24, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. They will be required to attend an HR and job orientation this spring.

Participants will be selected via a random lottery. The final names of the participants invited to take part in the Mayor Lee Harris’ Summer Work Experience will be posted on the Youth Jobs webpage under “For Youth” no later than Tuesday, March 31. A list of alternates will also be posted at that time.

Nonprofits and businesses interested in hosting a Summer Work Experience participant should fill out the “Contact” form on the Youth Jobs webpage. Learn more, contact the Mayor’s team, or apply to participate at shelbycountytn.gov/youth-jobs.