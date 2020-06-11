Shelby County launches new online permit and payment system

Shelby County was already working on a new online permit and payment system when COVID-19 forced many businesses and government offices to close temporarily or set up remote options for personnel and citizens.

Because of its head start, the county was able to shift into quickly using the basic features of Accela, launching it locally in early April.

The time frame made it necessary to start with a simpler rollout, and plans are to add additional features such as search capabilities and users’ tracking of the permitting process later on as originally planned.

The launch of basic permitting and licensing capabilities kept revenue streams open and also allowed personnel and the public to maintain safe social distancing during the pandemic-related closures. Personnel who are at home or the office also are able to pass information back and forth between work groups behind the scenes in a transparent and streamlined process.

It’s being used to improve operations for Shelby County and four of the six major municipalities (excluding Bartlett and Collierville, which use their own permitting solutions).

Shelby Countians can file permits online and make payments using the system. It’s also designed to be helpful to developers overseeing complex construction projects.

Shelby County has already accepted more than 700 commercial and residential building applications online, as well as licenses for things like electrical, plumbing and mechanical work.

Previously, the process for building and trades permits was done by paper, according to John Zeanah, director of Memphis and Shelby County’s Division of Planning and Development.

While basic capabilities are already online, he said he expects that a custom site for the Accela platform will be rolled out by the end of this month. He sees benefits for Shelby County citizens and the people who want to do business with them.

“It can make it easier for a developer that has a complex project,” he said.

When the county began exploring the Accela platform about three years ago, the vision was to create a more streamlined, customer-friendly and internally efficient development project, he noted.

The program cost about $2 million and was paid by fees assessed on building permits, Zeanah said.

As the rollout continues, Accela will continue adding features to the Shelby County implementation. Capabilities can include solutions for permitting, licensing and code enforcement.

Accela spokesman Jessica Fleming said the company has been in business for more than 20 years and is a longtime provider of cloud-based solutions for city, county and state governments looking to modernize their systems. It allows citizens and government personnel to access data remotely.

Fleming said, “What our mission always is is to help make those processes that sometimes are difficult to follow more streamlined and easier to understand. A lot of times, because people are applying for lots of different permits, we don’t always know where the permit stands in the process, so this solution – the Accela Citizen Access – provides them the flexibility and the transparency to see where in the process their permit is and understand that it is still moving, that there are reviews that are happening.”

Eighty percent of the biggest cities in the U.S. currently use Accela, she said.