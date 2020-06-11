Shelby County grand jury indicts 6 in fatal shootings

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich has announced updates in these cases.

Man indicted in fatal lounge shooting

A 22-year-old man has been indicted on first-degree murder and other charges related to a shooting last December outside of a lounge on Summer Avenue, Weirich said Friday.

Defendant Cederick Ivory also was indicted by the grand jury on charges of attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

The shootings occurred the night of Dec. 11, 2019, at the James Lounge in the 3100 block of Summer, when an argument that began inside the club spilled outside into the parking lot where a crowd gathered.

During the commotion, 27-year-old Anthony Travis was shot and killed, while another man was shot in the back and critically wounded.

The case is being handled by Felony Assistant Neil Umsted of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 3, which handles cases in General Sessions Division 11 and Criminal Court Division 3.

3 family membersv indicted in murder case

Two brothers and their mother have been indicted in the shooting death last year of a 60-year-old man who they mistakenly believed had accosted the mother earlier, Weirich said Friday.

A grand jury this week indicted Favian Effinger, 26, and Miguel Effinger, 21, on charges of first-degree murder. Their mother, Gjuandell Effinger, 50, was indicted on solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

On Nov. 24, 2019, police were called to a Raleigh shopping center in the 3800 block of Austin Peay Highway, where they found Nazario Garcia dead from multiple gunshot wounds. He was lying near his white truck and had been shot with a shotgun and a handgun in the front and back.

Investigators said Gjuandell told her sons that Garcia had tried to abduct her and posted video on social media showing his white panel truck, license tag and his location. The brothers arrived a short time later in separate vehicles and confronted Garcia as he came out of a store.

Witnesses identified the Effinger brothers as the shooters, and police took them into custody two days later. Their mother also was arrested and charged.

The case is being handled by Felony Assistant Jimmy Thomas of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 1, which handles cases in General Sessions Division 7 and in Criminal Court Division 1.

Whitehaven man indicted on murder charges

A 25-year-old man was indicted last week on first-degree murder charges for allegedly shooting an acquaintance in the head while a small group was playing video games last year at a Whitehaven apartment, according to Weirich’s statement on June 4.

Investigators said the incident occurred on the evening of Oct. 30, 2019, at the Peppertree Apartments where defendant Cortavious Johnson was with several friends who were gathered around a television at an apartment at 4299 Graceland.

Witness said Johnson walked up behind Rafael Grace, 22, pulled a pistol and shot him in the back of the head. Grace was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson, who was wanted in a non-fatal shooting from the previous week, was taken into custody about 10 days later.

The case is being handled by Felony Assistant Stacy McEndree of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 6, which handles cases in General Sessions Division 15 and in Criminal Court Division 10.

Murder suspect who dropped ID indicted

A gunman who killed one man and wounded another last year at a convenience store near Orange Mound has been indicted on first-degree murder charges, Weirich said on June 4.

A grand jury also indicted 24-year-old defendant Antonio Whitmore Jr. on charges of aggravated assault.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 last year at the Save-a-Stop store in the 2700 block of Kimball near Lamar and Pendleton. Witnesses said two men were arguing outside the store, and one of them ran inside the store and tried to hide behind the counter.

The other man, who was armed with a gun, ran inside, stood on the counter and began firing, killing Jason Phoummavong, 25, who was shot in the head. The store owner behind the counter was shot in the arm.

Witnesses said the gunman ran out of the store, but he dropped his FedEx photo ID in the parking lot. Whitmore turned himself in to police two days later and was fired by FedEx.

The case is being handled by Felony Assistant Stacy McEndree of the DA’s Vertical Team 6.