Shelby County Election Commission explores expansion of voting by mail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new voting system, originally planned to be purchased later this year, was the focus of a special meeting of the Shelby County Election Commission on Wednesday.

At press time for The Bartlett Express, the meeting had not yet occurred.

The Tennessee General Assembly is exploring the possibility of expanding the number of people who can vote by mail. Details of the proposed legislation will not be available until the legislature re-convenes in June.

“Currently, people 60 and older may vote by mail, though fortunately, most chose to vote in person, because there are more than 100,000 registered voters 60 and older,” said Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for the Shelby County Election Commission.

Normally, during a presidential election, about 12,000 paper ballots are received. The equipment used now has the capability to process a maximum of 20,000, Phillips said.

Without the new equipment, if more than 20,000 paper ballots are received, it would take several days to process them.

“We need to be prepared to have an increase in ballots received by mail,” Phillips said. “This makes the need for a new voting system urgent.”

The Election Commission will be examining different electronic conferencing services during the weekend and will announce the service the first of next week so the public can participate.

Members of the public who have comments but do not want to participate in the electronic meeting are encouraged to submit them by email in advance carol.collinsworth@shelbycountytn.gov. The email must include the voter’s full name and address.

The first three minutes of reading the emailed comments – the time usually allotted for a public comment – will be read into the record.