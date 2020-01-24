Shelby County DAG announces 2 indictments, 1 conviction

The Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich has announced one conviction and two recent indictments.

Drive-by shooter convicted as charged

A 55-year-old man has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder involving an acquaintance who was found with four bullet wounds in the middle of an intersection just south of Downtown.

A Criminal Court jury on Friday also convicted defendant Vincent Earl Williams on charges of aggravated assault and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Williams, who has a lengthy criminal history, remains in custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 21 by Judge Chris Craft.

According to investigators, shortly after midnight on Nov. 6, 2016, police received a 911 call about a man down at West McLemore and South Main. The 34-year-old victim, whose nickname is Orange Mound, told police he was in a fight earlier with Williams and that he, the victim, heard a vehicle approaching from behind as he walked along McLemore.

The victim said he turned around to see Williams pointing a gun at him and firing several shots, striking him in the chest, thigh and right arm.

The victim spent nearly a month in the hospital, but was able to testify last week and point out Williams as his assailant.

The case was handled by Asst. Dist. Attys. Melanie Cox, Jamie Kidd and Abby Wallace of the District Attorney’s Special Prosecution Unit, which seeks maximum sentencing for repeat felony offenders.

Man indicted in Raleigh holdup, murder

A 33-year-old man has been indicted on first-degree murder and robbery charges related to a holdup of several people in the 4300 block of Raleigh LaGrange Road, Weirich said Tuesday.

A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted defendant Lonnie Jones on charges of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery.

He is being held in the Shelby County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Investigators said that shortly after 1 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2018, Jones approached several people, including Saul Renteria, 44, pointed a pistol at them and demanded money. When Jones turned his attention to the other victims, Renteria tried to run away and was fatally shot.

The case is being handled by Asst. Dist. Atty. Leslie Fouche of the District Attorney’s Special Prosecution Unit in Criminal Court Division 7, which seeks maximum sentencing for repeat felony offenders.

Man indicted in $1 million embezzlement case

A 35-year-old man has been indicted on felony theft charges for allegedly embezzling more than $1 million in funds from the United Supreme Council (USC), a nonprofit Masonic fraternal organization, Weirich said on Jan. 16.

According to an affidavit, Fredrick Amoz McWilliams wrote unauthorized checks to himself, used USC credit and debit cards without permission, and made unauthorized electronic transfers of USC funds to his personal bank account.

McWilliams made unauthorized purchases of goods and services, including some $240,000 in tickets for Memphis Grizzlies basketball games.

He was hired in 2012 as a building manager and IT specialist at the USC headquarters on Airways Boulevard, but two years later gained unauthorized access to the organization’s bank account.

Between November 2014 and April 2015, McWilliams, whose annual salary was $32,000, began writing payroll checks to himself totaling $264,000, claiming independent contractor status. Numerous casino withdrawals also were listed in a subsequent audit.

The total amount missing was more than $1.1 million. Auditors said McWilliams was able to delete many files from the server he managed and serviced, possibly from a remote location.

A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted him on felony theft over $250,000, a Class A felony that carries punishment of 15 to 60 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. McWilliams is free on $100,000 bond.

The case is being handled by Asst. Dist. Atty. Dennis Johnson of the DA’s Public Corruption & Economic Crime Unit, which is responsible for the prosecution of public wrongdoing, fraud and theft from governmental agencies, non-profit organizations and businesses; and money laundering cases.

Prosecutors and investigators work with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in the investigation and prosecution of these offenses.