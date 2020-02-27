Road rage, the CB radio and my first 2 cars

My mother bought me a used Chevy when I was in high school, mostly because I think she was weary of driving me back-and-forth to school. It was a little blue sedan, and I took it to our local full service station when I noticed the engine light staying on. After checking it out, the mechanic assured me it wasn’t anything (maybe just a faulty sensor) and to just ignore it.

So that’s what I did … right up until the car’s aluminum engine block melted and Little Blue died in our driveway. I’m still surprised my mom didn’t melt down like the engine block.

Luckily for me, I had a wealthy older cousin who always bought her family’s cars at a particular dealership, so she took me there, reminded them of how much money she spends with them, and told them to give me a really, really, really good deal.

That’s how I ended up diving into some savings my father left me and buying a 1978 jade green Thunderbird. It was one of only two brand-new cars I’ve ever owned, and I was dazzled. It was a long, glossy dreamboat over 18 feet long, with a V-8 engine, a green velvet interior and automatic doors over the headlights.

I had no business owning a pimpmobile like that, but goodness, I loved that car.

It couldn’t corner worth a darn, but it was a rocket on the highway. And I got pretty good at slinging it around the curves on the gravel road shortcut to my high school. My mother’s hair would have gone white if she’d seen me being so reckless, especially considering that the road had a rickety wooden bridge that should have been condemned. It looked like something the Clampetts might have built, and it was just barely wider than my car, with no side rails. It creaked and dipped a little whenever my tires touched the wooden planks.

That memory makes me wonder what risky shenanigans my own children got into that I never knew about.

Mostly what I used my beloved T-bird for, other than school, was just riding around. Kathy M. and I spent many a weekend night cruising around our hometown in a long, lazy path that took us around Front Street, where everyone gathered, then to the Shake ’N’ Burger where a slightly older crowd lounged in and around their cars, down to a grocery store parking lot on the other side of town, and then we’d start the loop again. I’m not sure what we were looking for, but we never found it.

When I was a little older, I occasionally drove up the highway to Jackson, Miss., with one or more of my friends, either to the mall or to see a movie that wasn’t showing at our town’s one-screen theater.

Since it was the 1970s, of course I had a 40-channel CB radio so I could call for help if I had road trouble. (No cellphones back then, kids.) I never mastered the CB lingo, except for “10-4” meaning “yes” and “10-20” for “Where are you?” But it was fun to chat with people, and I appreciated how the truckers would warn others about speed traps.

You had to have a special name, or handle, that you used when talking to people over the CB, as you sounded like a real rube if you said, “Hey, everyone, this is Carolyn.” So I was the Jade Maiden, based on the color of my car. Sure, that’s cringeworthy now, but I thought I was the cleverest thing back then.

That is, until my friend, Leslie B., got ahold of the CB mic and started getting very daring and flirty with truckers just for the heck of it. “Jade Maiden” was a little too descriptive of our car, and one trucker actually spotted our vehicle and figured out it was us. He started zooming up on us and saying really inappropriate things. We ended up turning off the CB and taking the next exit to avoid him.

If memory serves me, I kept the CB mic away from Leslie after that.

I also remember being something of a hothead as a driver, and I recall once that another 18-wheeler kept riding my bumper every time I slipped into the left lane to pass someone, like the road was his and I was trespassing.

When I flourished a rude hand gesture at him (never a smart thing), he edged even closer. I hit the gas to pull farther ahead of him and, in a move I’m not proud of, I brake-checked him. Then I looked in the mirror and realized he wasn’t going to be able to stop, so I floored the gas again and barely managed to get out of his way. I pulled into the right lane and decided to just stay there.

But he was a crazy man after that.

It was weird because he was driving a rig but not pulling a load. Instead, he was pulling a car. He kept pulling alongside me, jerking his wheel to the left toward the median and then zipping sharply back into the left lane. The effect was to sling the car so it swerved dangerously close to me in the right lane.

I had to swerve onto the shoulder to avoid it. He did this again and again, and I was terrified. But still angry. I got his company’s phone number from the door of his truck and eventually scribbled down his license plate number too. I was so shaken that I don’t recall how I got away from him.

When I got home and called his company, they were very interested because he wasn’t supposed to even be in that part of the state that day, and he definitely wasn’t supposed to be towing a vehicle. It sounded like he was using getting fired, from the way his boss spoke.

I didn’t tell my mom about the encounter, because she would have yanked my car privileges immediately and possibly sold the car. But I learned my lesson about letting my temper rule my driving.

There are crazy, angry and vengeful drivers out there, and it’s better not to provoke them. It’s better not to BE them.

These days, they probably have a pistol in the glove compartment, too. That’s what made me think of my early days as a driver today … hearing about yet another highway shooting and thinking about how dangerous road rage can be.

So … did you ever learn a lesson the hard way like this? What are your cautionary tales for young drivers? Do you recall your first car? Tell me your stories!

CAROLYN BAHM is the editor for The Bartlett Express. Email her at carolyn@magicvalleypublishing.com.