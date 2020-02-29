Restoration, research underway for historic black cemetery in Bartlett

A handful of Bartlett residents are researching a historic African-American cemetery in the heart of the city. They hope to transform the overgrown Major Taylor Cemetery into a space where relatives and others can visit and honor their ancestors’ memories.

An estimated 100 to 200 people are buried there. The land has been under the management of the Bartlett Colored Cemetery Trust since 1983, and there remains one living member of the trust, Raymond Pope.

Two separate initiatives focused on the cemetery in late 2019. Joe Caviness and his daughter, April Branch, were working to revive the Bartlett Colored Cemetery Trust and clean up the property. Kevin Quinn, chair of the Bartlett Historic Preservation Commission, also began studying the cemetery’s history, hoping that the Trust would apply to have it designated as a Bartlett Historic Landmark.

The trio have now joined efforts and are looking for more help with their research. They are asking local people to share any information they have about the cemetery, such as stories and photos of the people buried there (even if the cemetery is just in the background of the photo), maps of the cemetery plots, news about the cemetery, and other historical information. A possible future goal is to mark some of the graves.

As an early step in the process, they are selecting a surveyor to determine the cemetery’s boundaries precisely, and another volunteer will be bringing a ground-penetrating radar unit to help identify where some of the unmarked graves are.

Branch said she’s learned that there are many old cemeteries that have been abandoned. “When you do find something, I think you should do everything you can to preserve that.”

Branch said when she was in college about 20 years ago, she met another student with the same last name, and they talked about relatives to see if they were related. They weren’t, but the families had interacted and knew each other. That chance conversation sparked her interest in her own family history, starting with their patriarch, Joe Brooks.

“It made me start asking questions about the family tree, because I noticed there were a lot of branches,” she said.

In her down time between classes and work, she visited the Tennessee state archives to read the death records. She recognized some cemeteries by name but had never heard of Major Taylor Cemetery. Older family members led her to the location and told her about the people they knew were buried there.

“It’s kind of hard to let that go, even if you don’t do it all the time,” she said about the research. “I know there’s more out there to be discovered.”

Caviness is honoring his own family history and his father’s memory by working on the cemetery’s restoration, as he has many extended family members buried there.

Quinn said he strongly believes that this cemetery is an important piece of Bartlett history.

“These enslaved people and then later, their descendants and other African Americans from the Bartlett area, don’t need to be forgotten,” he said. “They all helped lay the foundation of what we know today as Bartlett.”

Quinn said he hopes to get the approval of the Landmark application from the Historic Preservation Commission in March. Then it will need further approval by the Planning Commission and the Board of Mayor and Alderman to become an official city landmark.

The City of Bartlett has recognized the importance of preserving history and established the Bartlett Historic Preservation Commission. The members are appointed by the Mayor and approved by the Board of Aldermen. Bartlett Historic Landmarks are defined as “a building, property, or object that has a special character or special historic or aesthetic interest or value as part of the development, heritage, or cultural characteristics” of the City of Bartlett.

Bartlett has more than two dozen landmarks including individual, interior, exterior, scenic landmarks and the Historic District. These include Cedar Hall, Davies Manor and the Gotten House (Bartlett Museum).

Contact information for anyone who wants to share information and photos regarding the Major Taylor Cemetery is as follows:

Kevin Quinn, bartlettmediaguy@gmail.com, 901-826-6402

Joe Caviness, info@joecaviness.com, 754-264-2051

April Branch, ajbranch@gmail.com

Burials at the site

The confirmed burials at the cemetery to date include:

Henry Anderson Jr., Feb.-July 27, 1932

John Anderson, Feb. 9, 1924-Feb. 10, 1924

James Bledsoe, unknown birth date to Sept. 3, 1936

Jim Bolton, 1847-Feb. 22, 1917

Melvin Frank Carter Jr., Sept. 6, 1933-Sept. 10, 1933

Bina Pruden Perry Chambers, unknown birth date to April 4, 1934

Ed Claxton, unknown birth date to June 21, 1934

Ezekial Claxton Sr., May 1969-Jan. 10, 1941

Herbert Coleman, unknown birth date to Nov. 6, 1927

Beulah Howard Cowan, unknown birth date to Jan. 14, 1936

Andrew King, unknown birth date to April 2, 1923

Betty King, unknown birth date to May 27, 1936

Mary E. Tate King, Dec. 9, 1870-Oct. 24, 1924

Robert Taylor, unknown birth date to Dec. 23, 1945

W.C. Taylor, March 4-Aug. 19, 1929

Alex Thomas, 1859-Dec. 7, 1924

Fannie Johns Thomas, unknown birth date to Jan. 9, 1938

Fred Thomas, unknown birth date to June 3, 1929

Johnisic Thomas, Feb. 11, 1907-Jan. 31, 1922

Wesley Thomas, unknown birth date to Nov. 6, 1928

Branch also believes these ancestors are also buried there, but information is incomplete:

Joseph Brooks, died Jan. 26, 1937 at age 62

Alice Coleman-Brooks

Artie Brooks, April 7, 1927-Oct. 25, 1940

Walter Caviness

Ethel Caviness

Walter Caviness Jr.

History of the land

The Major Taylor Cemetery was originally part of the Ward Plantation, which began in 1841. That property extended east from Sycamore View Road to just beyond the present-day Altruria Road, and it spanned the distance from just south of Yale Road down to around Ivanhoe Road.

Major Benajah Taylor married widow Martha Swanson Ward in 1854 and sometime after that set aside land for slave burial grounds.

The main house was built on what is now the middle of the parking lot of the Bartlett Hills Shopping Center. The farm was subdivided for the adult Ward children in 1867. The plantation’s main house burned in 1882. In 1971, the only son, William J. Ward, built a house on his portion, which was on the border of Bartlett at what is now 2944 Sycamore View. Later owners were Clarence Saunders and then Judge Freeman Marr.

Ward’s relatives, Ben. R. and Willie Blackwell Miller, deeded the land known as Major Taylor Cemetery to the First Baptist Church in 1914. The last person was buried there around 1955, just before Galilee Memorial Gardens opened. The church deeded the land to the Bartlett Colored Cemetery Trust in 1983.

CAROLYN BAHM is the editor for The Bartlett Express. Contact her via email to carolyn@magicvalleypublishing.com.