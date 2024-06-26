Remembering Terry Hollahan

Thomas Sellers, Jr

West10

Professionalism was Terry Hollahan.

Terry Hollahan (left) shakes hands with Mark Richardson, owner of Legacy Media. Bartlett Express



Not only did he look the part of a journalist, but his actions, methods, philosophy and morals made him a role model in the industry.

It is an honor to the West 10 Media family Terry made his last professional home with us as the Editor of The Bartlett Express.

Terry assumed his new role quietly and with humility. Where he needed patience from his new work family, he greatly gave it back in aspects he had great experience.

Terry never flexed his journalistic muscle as a seasoned veteran who graced the pages of larger publications. Instead he asked questions to learn the ways of his new work home.

He paid attention to colleagues young enough to be his son and treated them with respect. From the front office to the advertising department, Terry asked the right questions, paid attention to people’s work style and gave respect.

He even displayed grace over the phone learning the production phases of his new paper.

Quickly he was a vital part to our daily operation. Simultaneously the community of Bartlett gravitated to his dedication to the residents of Tree City.

Terry took on all assignments from City Hall to Bartlett Football Stadium to the Farmer’s Market. Outside of being on a golf course or caring for his family members, journalism was a true passion for him.

Part of professionalism and being a valued colleague is sharing yourself with your work family. Terry gave fatherly advice from handling assignments to navigating hardships at home.

We would often witness Terry rushing home to cook for his wife before he headed out to the Panther Basketball game. He knew it was important to take care of her and cover both Bartlett teams pursuing State.

Terry proved you could balance it and have a few moments for a tee time. Terry taught his last work family how to be more classy, dignified and humble. No matter what he was dealing with or even the physical pains he faced, he took care of business.

Terry it is our privilege and blessing that you called West 10 Media your last professional home. Your last byline was with us and they all will live on forever in all publications blessed to read Terry Hollahan.

Terence Edward “Terry” Hollahan, 63, passed away on June 23, 2024, in Bartlett. Born in West Berlin, Germany, Terry was a respected journalist and a cherished member of the Bartlett community.

He graduated from Christian Brothers High School and furthered his education at Memphis State University, majoring in Journalism. Throughout his illustrious career, Terry contributed significantly to several publications. He started at The Leaf Chronicle in Clarksville as a reporter and evening editor, then moved to The Jackson Sun as the evening editor. His career flourished as he took on roles at The Memphis Business Journal as reporter, managing editor, and editor, followed by a stint as the managing editor of The Daily News, and later as the Business editor at The Daily Memphian. He concluded his career at The Bartlett Express, where he also showcased his skills as a photographer.

Terry was a kind, loving, and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and son. Married for 35 years to his wife Cathy, he was a proud father to Taylor, Brandon, and April, and a doting grandfather to Hannah and Haley. His family circle included his sisters Claire and Kay Hollahan, and brothers Paul (Beth), and Larry Hollahan. He was also closely connected to his aunt, Sister Regina Grehan.

A man of faith, Terry was an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bartlett, Tennessee. His community spirit was evident through his volunteer work for the FedEx St. Jude Classic and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, and a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Edward Hollahan and Shirley Ann Grehan Hollahan. His life will be celebrated with a visitation on Thursday, June 27, 2024, from 5-7 pm at Canale Funeral Directors in Memphis, TN. A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, June 28, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. St. Ann Catholic Church in Bartlett, followed by burial at Elmwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family to help cover expenses would be greatly appreciated.