Regional COVID-19 relief fund grants $362K to agencies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Community Foundation announced April 17 the latest round of grants from the Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund. This fund is the unified community relief effort to support organizations impacted by novel coronavirus and the economic consequences of the pandemic.

To date, individual, corporate, and foundation donors have contributed a total of $2,294,281.

The fifth round of rapid relief grants totaled $362,500 to nonprofits:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis: $25,000 to provide meals to families and provide childcare services for essential medical and other first responder workers

Christ Community Health Services, Inc.: $25,000 to support COVID-19 testings

Church Health: $25,000 to support COVID-19 testing and associated expenses

Community Alliance for the Homeless: $20,000 to support the City of Memphis-led sheltering of homeless families

Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas: $25,000 to provide emergency food boxes and continue mobile pantry in 12 counties in east Arkansas

Heights CDC: $7,500 to support a relief fund that assists residents with utility, mortgage, and rent payments

Hope House: $7,500 to provide food, toiletries, and cleaning products through its emergency pantry

Juice Orange Mound: $7,500 to partner with the Orange Mound Street Assembly provide food and hygiene items during community-wide outreach programs on April 25 and May 9

Just City: $25,000 to provide bail of $5,000 or less to inmates at 201 Poplar and Jail East to remove them from a highly contagious situation

Memphis Health Center: $25,000 to support COVID-19 testing and associated expenses

Memphis Leadership Foundation: $7,500 to provide for food distribution through Las Americas

Mid-South Food Bank: $50,000 to provide food to the Mid-South community

Music Export Memphis: $15,000 to provide emergency grants directly to Memphis-based musicians

New Direction Christian Church: $15,000 to provide food and supplies to community members impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak

Palmer Home for Children: $25,000 to provide emergency services and support to children and families dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak

Restoration Time Family and Youth Services: $7,500 to provide mental support, career coaching, emergency supplies, and referral services to 3,000 families in Frayser

Urban Strategies Inc.: $25,000 to provide services to over 2,500 residents in 38126, a hotspot in positive COVID-19 cases

Whole Child Strategies: $25,000 to provide coordinated response for families in eight neighborhoods

The 18 grant awards were in addition to four previous weeks’ grants, bringing total grantmaking to $1,340,000 from the fund since March 18.

Representatives from the Fund’s partnership agencies will award grants weekly based on the amount of funds received. The grant committee allocates 60% of available funds to immediate needs and reserves 40% for recovery and resilience funding in the coming months.

To donate online and learn more about the fund, including its weekly grant distributions, visit cfgm.org/COVID.