Redeemers Group and Bartlett Chamber of Commerce Rally Community Support for Youth Villages’ Holiday Heroes, Fulfilling Wish Lists for 18 Local Children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Redeemers Group, Inc., in partnership with the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce, announced its support of Youth Villages’ Holiday Heroes program—an annual community effort that brings holiday joy to children and young adults served by Youth Villages.

Through Redeemers Group’s LoveWell Initiative, team members worked together this season to fulfill Christmas wish lists for 18 children, providing requested gifts to help make the holidays brighter for local youth and families.

Holiday Heroes is Youth Villages’ seasonal giving campaign, running from October through December, connecting community partners with children’s wish lists and support needs. In the Memphis area, the 2025 campaign aims to serve more than 1,800 children, with volunteers often asked to shop up to $150 per child.

“Holiday Heroes is about showing kids they are seen, valued, and cared for,” said a Redeemers Group spokesperson. “Partnering with the Bartlett Chamber made it easy for our team to lean in—together—and put practical love into action for children right here in our community.”

The Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce, Northeast Shelby County’s largest business membership organization, helped amplify the initiative by mobilizing local businesses and community leaders to support Youth Villages’ holiday efforts.

Youth Villages is a national nonprofit headquartered in Memphis that provides mental and behavioral health services for children and families, with community support playing a key role in programs like Holiday Heroes.

Community members interested in supporting Holiday Heroes can learn more about ways to give through Youth Villages’ Holiday Heroes campaign page. Learn more about this by watching a brief video at: https://www.youtube.com/

watch?v=EU3oSnE-lSQ.

About Redeemers Group, Inc.

Redeemers Group, based in Memphis, has served the Mid-South since late 2007, specializing in healthier home environments through services such as crawl space, basement, and foundation solutions. In 2015, Redeemers Group launched the LoveWell Initiative to support deserving charities and strengthen the communities it serves.

About the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce

The Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce represents a network of 600+ member businesses and supports a strong, connected business community through programs, partnerships, and initiatives that strengthen the Bartlett area.

About Youth Villages

Youth Villages is a national nonprofit with headquarters in Memphis, providing services and support to children and families, including programs that help young people experience stability and success.