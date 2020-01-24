Rachel Roth, age 43, of Atlanta, Ga., passed Jan. 14, 2020. Loving daughter and mother who worked tirelessly and was always there for her children and family. She was an avid reader and baker.

In addition to playing and coaching basketball she had interest in photography and fashion.

Survivors include her husband, Noah Roth; children, Anshel, Arielle, Leib, and Suri Roth; parents, David and Patti Rowell of Bartlett, Tenn.; her sister Ruth Riley, nephew Gabe Rowell and niece Kendyll Riley.

She was preceded in death by Vincent and Gladys Rowell and McDowell W. and Lou Billie Baker. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, National Autism Association, or The Jewish Federation of Atlanta in her honor.

A graveside service was held at North Atlanta Memorial Park (5188 Winters Chapel Rd, Atlanta, GA 30360) on Jan. 17, 2020, at 1 p.m.

Arrangements by Dressler’s Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta, GA, 770-451-4999.