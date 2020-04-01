Quarantined grandbaby’s got skills, and they’re multiplying

My 59th birthday Sunday was a satisfying one. I got to see both my daughters and my granddaughter for the first time in a month.

For the week prior to our family vacation (before the pandemic announcement), I was busy writing and editing a stockpile of stories for the newspaper, so I didn’t drive down to Water Valley, Miss., and visit my older daughter and grandbaby.

Then my household was gone for a week, and when we came back the coronavirus concerns had exploded across the world. So we self-quarantined for two weeks with my husband and I both working from home.

Our older daughter’s place of work closed temporarily for the coronavirus, so she stayed home with her baby, minimizing contact with the rest of the world.

Our younger daughter bunked down with us and began taking the rest of her last college semester online. She ran a low-grade fever for a few days and her stomach didn’t feel great. She eventually was tested for coronavirus as a precaution since we had traveled abroad recently. We all breathed a sigh of relief when she got the results: Negative.

I also ran one degree of fever for a day and a half before reverting to normal. (Neither of us had respiratory symptoms or other signs of COVID-19.) We both felt better pretty quickly.

I’m an introvert, so working from home in my PJs didn’t bother me at all. I was happy as a clam at high tide without having to fix my hair, slap on makeup or find something unwrinkled, lint-free and not covered in cat hair to wear to work. (I think within a couple of days I was looking pretty scruffy.) I could walk to the “cafeteria” anytime I wanted and get a square meal or snacks, even stopping at my husband’s workstation (the dining room table) to see how he’s doing.

My only real stressor was ensuring my younger daughter was well, plus staying away from my older daughter and her child for their health’s sake, just in case.

It was the longest time I’d been away from my granddaughter since her birth in August.

In that time, Harper Rose:

Learned to crawl

Started pulling herself up on the furniture and cruising around while holding on for balance

Learned to climb onto anything within her reach

Coordinated her chubby little legs enough to scoot wherever she wants in her bright pink baby walker

Began chirping “Dah” and squealing while chasing her family’s three dogs around the house in her walker

Started taking wobbly steps as her proud mom held her upright

Perfected an adorable scrunched nose expression

Expanded the list of baby foods she now eats (green beans are still a fave)

Started tasting tiny specks of solid food (and then pushing out the specks onto her chin)

Became the star of the highchair as she makes disgusted faces when tasting new foods. (One exception: Ice cream. Instead of leaning in to lick the cone again, she grabbed the whole scoop with both hands.)

Developed a mild case of separation anxiety, clinging to her mother and becoming a little shy

Who are you, you little rascal?

Some things remained the same, such as how much she loves to pat the face of the baby in the mirror, her ability to generate vast amounts of drool while she teethes, and her deep grabby interest in whatever jewelry any of us is wearing.

It was a sweet birthday at home when my older girl and Harper surprised me with a visit. My husband apologized for not being able to shop for birthday presents, but I assured him that having my family there was exactly the thing I wanted the most.

I felt a little guilty for having guests during a “safer at home” directive, but the guilt didn’t overwhelm the joy.

Today, it’s back to work as usual, because newspapers are on the list of essential businesses allowed to continue operating during the coronavirus shutdowns. Now I’m thinking about the life experiences that are on hold for so many people as they hunker down at home: Senior year activities. In-person classes. Sporting events. Political rallies. Weddings. Attendance at family funerals. Recitals. Birthday parties for little kids who don’t understand the quarantine. Elective surgeries. Concerts, plays and other forms of art. Handshakes and hugs. Or, for many, simply going to the office and earning a solid day’s pay for a solid day’s work.

Despite our struggles and losses, I’m grateful that most people are trying to do the right things for ourselves, our families and the other lives we touch during this quarantine. The attitude shift is a welcome change for our world, even if the virus itself is not.

