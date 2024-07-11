Putting in the Work: A Master Plan overview

City of Bartlett

We have two large projects that we will be going after this year at two different parks, Dixon Brewer Park and Shadowlawn Park. Dixon Brewer Park Enhancements are a $600K CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) funded project, with this we aim to do the following:

• Replace restrooms

• Replace all pathways

• New ADA parking at Woodlawn parking area

• Replace playground

Shadowlawn Park Enhancements are a $750K LPRF (Local Public Recreation Fund) funded project (contingent on being awarded the grant); with this, we would like to complete the following:

• Replace existing parking lot

• Adding more parking

• Replacing the playground

• Replacing the restroom/concessions building

• Accessible pathways throughout the park

For more information on what we have planned in the coming years please reference our Master Plan, it can be found here: https://www.cityofbartlett.org/65/Parks-Recreation