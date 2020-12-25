Police asking for help with Christmas morning explosion

Metro Nashville Police Department released a picture of the RV reportedly responsible for an explosion on 2nd Avenue Christmas morning around 6:30 a.m. They are asking for the public’s help with any information about the vehicle.

Around 6 a.m., Nashville police responded to reports of shots fired. While on the call, they saw a suspicious vehicle parked outside of the AT&T building.

Shortly after, nearby neighbors said they heard a countdown begin from inside the RV stating a bomb would detonate. Published reports said the voice said, “Evacuate now. There is a bomb. A bomb is in this vehicle and will explode.” Within 15 minutes, the vehicle exploded. At least 20 buildings were damaged and three people were injured and hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

According to metro police, several people were taken to the precinct for questioning.

AT&T service, including many 9-1-1 services, continued to be interrupted throughout the day on Friday.

Local and Federal authorities are investigating the incident.

The Bartlett Express will release more information, as it becomes available.