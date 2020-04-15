Number of spam calls tanks during pandemic

During the coronavirus shutdowns, we must take silver linings where we can. And reducing one of modern society’s most persistent irritants definitely counts as a true win.

A new study shows during the pandemic that spam phone calls have declined 58% nationally, and Tennessee ranks No. 26, seeing the largest decrease of any state.

On Monday, AllAreaCodes.com released a study on the topic after analyzing one million consumer complaints to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on March 8.

Since that time, Tennessee has seen a 57% decrease.

Nationally, the number of complaints has steadily decreased every week:

March 8 saw a 15% decline.

March 22 saw a 23% decline.

The most recent figures week of April 5 jumped to a 58% decline.

While the slowing of spam calls likely correlates with the nation’s economic shutdown, Americans who receive spam calls are still encouraged to file a complaint with the FTC to continue to combat this issue facing the United States.

To file an FTC complaint, go online and visit https://www.ftc.gov/faq/consumer-protection/submit-consumer-complaint-ftc.