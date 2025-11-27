November Wraps Up with recognitions across Bartlett City Schools

Bartlett City Schools

Bartlett City Schools wrapped up November with several outstanding student and staff recognitions across Bartlett City Schools!

Cross Country:

For the first time since 2016, both the Boys’ and Girls’ teams qualified for the state championships.

Boys’ Team coached by Zachary Emptage:

Tayshun Adams, Ashton Berry, Jaden Boyd, John Cervetti, Barrett Gaylord, Arregious Joyner, and Brandon Sniady.

The team finished 23rd, with six runners breaking the 18-minute mark, its strongest depth since 2021.

Girls’ Team coached by Marvin Stewart:

Madisyn Althoff, Grace Guthrie, Naomi Horn, Larriah Kyles, Hannah Long, Jordan Pierce, and Abriella Trammell.

The team finished 22nd, posting one of its fastest top-5 averages in 15 years and earning back-to-back state appearances.

Special thanks to seniors Ashton Berry, Barrett Gaylord, Grace Guthrie, and Jordan Pierce for their leadership.

Girls’ Golf coached by Kevin Hill, Kaela Jones, & Rachel Stephens:

The team secured a 2nd place district finish and a 27–20 season record. State qualifiers Molly Crosby and Abigail Westblade represented BHS at the TSSAA state tournament.

Art Recognition:

Elmore Park Middle School’s Imogen Tenison earned 1st place statewide in the Tennessee Fire Safety Poster Contest. She continues to lead through her artistic talent and involvement in multiple clubs at EPMS.

Congratulations to all of our students, coaches, and staff for their remarkable accomplishments this month!