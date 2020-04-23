Nominate your favorite local healthcare hero

The greater Bartlett area is fortunate to have so many unsung healthcare heroEs putting themselves on the line during the COVID-19 crisis — working exhausting shifts, taking care of frightened patients and, for some, even staying away from their families to minimize the chance of bringing the virus home.

So we’d like to honor them for their efforts to keep us all safe, with your help. Who’s the healthcare hero you know? Send us his/her name, job title and where they work, along with a photo of the person.

And if the hero is you, that’s fine. We welcome the chance to honor you too. We will publish the information and photos in an upcoming issue of this newspaper.

Send submissions to Bartlett Express Editor Carolyn Bahm at carolyn@magicvalleypublishing.com, or mail to P.O. Box 34967, Bartlett, TN 38134-0967.