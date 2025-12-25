NEW website for City launches January 1

City of Bartlett

On January 1st, the City of Bartlett is launching a brand new website called www.beinbartlett.com . It is going to be your neighborhood hub for anyone who wants to know about the city. You don’t have to fight the algorithm and you don’t have to be on social media to find out what’s happening.

-Be There: Events, concerts, plays, 5ks, food trucks, parades, festivals, and more. Never be able to say that you didn’t know about an event.

-Be in the Know: Updates on our social media. Where is the Leaf Sucker Upper Truck Thing? Why is the road closed? Why is the water off in my neighborhood? Plus lots of dad jokes. You can find out here.

-Be Home: Info about what makes the B a great place to live. Links to Bartlett City Schools, Parks & Recreation, Bartlett Public Library, and our digital info guide.

Also, there will be a nice little section to enter your info if you are looking to move to B-town. We will get you hooked up with the right people so you can B here.

-Be in Business: If you are looking to open a business or relocate your business to Bartlett, we will get you set up with the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce and or Director of Economic Development, Jared Myers.

You will also be able to sign up for a weekly email so you don’t miss any of the action.