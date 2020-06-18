New health directive updates guidelines for reopening

The Shelby County Health Department issued updated guidelines on Monday — Health Directive 6 — for controlling the threat of COVID-19 and reopening businesses.

It continues to include social distancing, the use of face coverings and other sanitary steps. It also removes certain restrictions on the ability to return to work and engage in essential activities.

Some highlights of Health Directive 6 are listed below, but this is not a comprehensive list. To read the full directive, go online to bit.ly/Health-Directive-6.

Social/recreational gatherings (such as yard sales or house parties, for example) are limited to 50 people unless otherwise listed in the directive.

People should avoid using items shared with others who aren’t in the same household (such as pens, pencils, condiment containers and work-related devices).

Businesses should discourage the shared use of phones, desks, offices, work tools and equipment when possible. When it must occur, use sanitizers before and after use.

If gloves are used by employees, they should be replaced every 30 minutes and discarded whenever an employee washes his/her hands. If at any time the gloves become contaminated with a foreign substance, the gloves are to be changed out and replaced with fresh ones.

Live music is now permitted, but only if appropriate precautions are taken. Research and the CDC suggest that activities like singing may project respiratory droplets in greater quantity and over greater distance, increasing the risk of COVID-19 transmission, particularly with prolonged exposure. Live music performers should maintain at least 15 feet of separation — and more, if possible — between audience members and the performer(s). Where necessary, install barriers to minimize travel of aerosolized particles from performers, or use alternative placements of performers. In addition, maximize physical spacing between performers on-stage by at least six feet unless barriers are used. Dancing should not be allowed unless it occurs outdoors and dancers maintain six feet separation from those who are not of their same household.

Theaters (movies and live performance) are permitted to open in the following manner: The movie or performance cannot involve patrons engaging in loud talking, yelling, shouting, or singing. Groups of patrons that arrive together may sit together, but no person in the group can be seated less than six feet apart from any person seated with another group. This six-foot distance requirement applies to horizontal and vertical distances. Groups of patrons should be limited to no more than six people. All patrons should be questioned about COVID-19 exposure and symptoms and have their temperature taken before entry.

Restaurants and limited service restaurants may return to in-restaurant dining in the following manner: Outdoor patio seating is encouraged. Tables must be spaced at least six feet apart. Dining groups should be limited to six people. Prevent all communal use of items and products, such as writing utensils, condiments, buffets, etc. All menus should be disposable, single-patron usage, and/or accessible by personal electronic devices (internet website, QR Code, etc.).

Any organized competitive sports contest or group event must be limited to a single venue — such as a field — with a maximum of 50 people allowed per venue. Large complexes with multiple venues must consider the larger crowds they will be encouraging, and thus only conduct events after receiving approval of detailed protocols and enforcement procedures from the Shelby County Health Department. To the extent possible, spectators should provide their own seating (e.g., folding chairs) and avoid using fixed seating. Teams should prohibit travel to and from events using buses or vans. Individual household units must, as much as possible, travel separately.

Outdoor-based summer camps can begin operating with smaller gatherings and social distancing. Camps where the primary activity is indoors are encouraged to rethink their operation to move more activities outside and avoid small, confined, indoor spaces as much as possible. Activities must be organized so that camp participants are placed in small cohorts of no more than 10 for the day’s activities. Only day camps shall be held at this time. Communal rooms such as showers and locker rooms must be closed until further notice. Limit the number of camp participants in the bathroom at one time. Water fountains shall be closed and camp participants should be encouraged to bring their own water. Singing or other voice projections must be avoided or greatly reduced/modified given the high risk of transmission. Any such activity must take place outdoors and campers must maintain at least 15 feet of difference — and more, if possible — between each other.