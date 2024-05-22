Nancy Morris Paschall • 1959 – 2024

Nancy Morris Paschall, a loving wife, dedicated mother, and caring nurse, peacefully passed away on April 23, 2024 after a brave fight against endometrial cancer.

Nancy was born on March 24, 1959, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Jack and Dorothy (nee Kania) Morris. She attended Shoreland Elementary and Whitmer High School. After a family move, she graduated from Dyersburg High School in Tennessee. In 1981, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Tennessee. Most of Nancy’s career was spent at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where she worked as the Director of Nursing in the Intensive Care Unit.

Nancy was a kind, sincere, and genuine person. She only saw the good in people and was always there when help was needed. Throughout her nursing career she was known to be very caring and gentle. Nancy considered herself a guardian of her patients, ensuring they received the best care possible under the most extreme circumstances. Both patients and their families found comfort in her ability to listen and empathize.

As a child and throughout her life, Nancy had a great sense of humor. She had a quick wit and could deliver a sharp comeback in any situation. She was also a prankster who enjoyed a good practical joke. In short, she was fun. Family gatherings were always brightened when Nancy arrived. She was her father’s favorite child, and growing up, her sisters used this to their advantage by always sending Nancy to ask for an extended bedtime. She loved the “Peanuts” cartoon and often quoted Charles M. Schultz, “In life it’s not where you go – It’s who you travel with.”

Without a doubt, Nancy’s greatest achievement was being a mother. After a decade of being told she would never have children, a groundbreaking new procedure, in-vitro fertilization (IVF), was developed. Even knowing the success rate was less than 10% at that time, Nancy and Sonny were excited to try it. Using donated eggs from her sister Barbara and traveling between two hospitals in Memphis and Detroit, Nancy underwent the IVF procedure and prayed for a miracle. God answered her prayers and blessed her with a baby girl on her first attempt. She named her Barbara in honor of her sister. From then on, Nancy devoted her life to her miracle baby. She was a doting mother and always there for whatever Barbie needed. She strived to teach her daughter to be kind, compassionate, steadfast, and resilient.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, William “Sonny” Paschall, her cherished daughter, Barbara Gray and son-in-law Edgar Gray. She is also survived by her mother, Dorothy Morris, sisters Elissa (Phil) Wagner, Linda (Rod) Gasvoda, Barbara (Roger) Smith, Jacqueline (Alfred) Lefeld, brother John (Christine) Morris, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Her loving father, Jack Morris, preceded her in death.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Lakeshore Road Baptist Church, 515 Lakeshore Rd., Talbott, TN.

Nancy was a generous and thoughtful person. It was her practice to carry $5 bills to give to those least expecting it. In lieu of flowers, please consider preserving Nancy’s legacy through your own random acts of generosity.

Nancy will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. May she rest in eternal peace.