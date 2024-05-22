May 23, 2024
Nancy Morris Paschall • 1959 – 2024

Nancy Morris Paschall, a loving wife, dedicated mother, and caring  nurse, peacefully passed away on April 23, 2024 after a brave fight against endometrial  cancer.  

Nancy was born on March 24, 1959, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Jack and Dorothy  (nee Kania) Morris. She attended Shoreland Elementary and Whitmer High School.  After a family move, she graduated from Dyersburg High School in Tennessee. In 1981,  she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Tennessee.  Most of Nancy’s career was spent at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis,  Tennessee, where she worked as the Director of Nursing in the Intensive Care Unit.  

Nancy was a kind, sincere, and genuine person. She only saw the good in people and  was always there when help was needed. Throughout her nursing career she was  known to be very caring and gentle. Nancy considered herself a guardian of her  patients, ensuring they received the best care possible under the most extreme  circumstances. Both patients and their families found comfort in her ability to listen and  empathize.  

As a child and throughout her life, Nancy had a great sense of humor. She had a quick  wit and could deliver a sharp comeback in any situation. She was also a prankster who  enjoyed a good practical joke. In short, she was fun. Family gatherings were always  brightened when Nancy arrived. She was her father’s favorite child, and growing up, her  sisters used this to their advantage by always sending Nancy to ask for an extended  bedtime. She loved the “Peanuts” cartoon and often quoted Charles M. Schultz, “In life  it’s not where you go – It’s who you travel with.”  

Without a doubt, Nancy’s greatest achievement was being a mother. After a decade of  being told she would never have children, a groundbreaking new procedure, in-vitro  fertilization (IVF), was developed. Even knowing the success rate was less than 10% at  that time, Nancy and Sonny were excited to try it. Using donated eggs from her sister  Barbara and traveling between two hospitals in Memphis and Detroit, Nancy underwent  the IVF procedure and prayed for a miracle. God answered her prayers and blessed her  with a baby girl on her first attempt. She named her Barbara in honor of her sister. From  then on, Nancy devoted her life to her miracle baby. She was a doting mother and always there for whatever Barbie needed. She strived to teach her daughter to be kind,  compassionate, steadfast, and resilient.  

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, William “Sonny” Paschall, her  cherished daughter, Barbara Gray and son-in-law Edgar Gray. She is also survived by  her mother, Dorothy Morris, sisters Elissa (Phil) Wagner, Linda (Rod) Gasvoda, Barbara  (Roger) Smith, Jacqueline (Alfred) Lefeld, brother John (Christine) Morris, and many  beloved nieces and nephews. Her loving father, Jack Morris, preceded her in death.  

A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Lakeshore  Road Baptist Church, 515 Lakeshore Rd., Talbott, TN.  

Nancy was a generous and thoughtful person. It was her practice to carry $5 bills to  give to those least expecting it. In lieu of flowers, please consider preserving Nancy’s  legacy through your own random acts of generosity.  

Nancy will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of  knowing her. May she rest in eternal peace.

