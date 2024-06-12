MUSIC BY THE LAKE RETURNS TO BPACC – JUNE 14

Special to Bartlett Express

The popular outdoor music series, Music By The Lake, returns to the Bartlett Performing Arts Center on the banks of Lake Appling – Friday, June 14 from 6:00 to 9:00P.M. Music By The Lake was started in the spring of 2017. Music fans have loved it ever since.

The ALMOST FAMOUS BAND will entertain fans for the entire evening.

Almost Famous is a high energy, versatile pop/rock band. They are exceptional musicians, with a slick look. Almost Famous plays hit after hit, from the 1950’s & through today.

With show stopping live performances, this four-piece band is the best in its field. Hailing from Memphis, Almost Famous showcases some of the best musical talent anywhere. This world traveled band features three lead singers.

Almost Famous members are working musicians consistently playing on tour, and in the studio, with the major talent of today. They’ve played on: 23 Gold and Platinum Records, nine Grammy nominated albums, and a Dove Award album. They played for President’s Bush and Clinton. The band played “Are You Ready for Some Football” on TV, for ABC’s Monday Night Football.

Food trucks on hand include; MemPops, Harry Yo’s BBQ, Let’s Be Frank, and Donna’s Kettle Corn. Beer will be available.

No tickets are necessary. Lawn chairs or blankets are recommended. Smoking is not permitted on the grounds. If you bring a pet, keep them leashed.

BPACC Director, Michael Bollinger said, “You can’t beat Music by the Lake! Family Fun – Great Music – Tasty Food – and best of all, Music by the Lake is Free! “

Rain Plans – Same date & time. Music by the Lake will be moved indoors into BPACC’s auditorium.

For more information, call 901.385.6440, or visit BPACC.org.