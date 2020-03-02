Multiple polling places change for Shelby County voters

To be sure they go to the right place on Super Tuesday to cast their votes, Shelby County voters need to be aware that there have been several polling location changes.

The changes are for various reasons: In some cases, the administration at the churches or schools decide they no longer want the facility used as a polling place. In other instances, there is construction at the location or they already have an event booked on Election Day.

“All voters in these precincts were mailed notices last month, but we wanted to broadcast the change widely just before election day to remind voters of the change,” said Linda Phillips, administrator for elections, Shelby County Election Commission.

The list below are the prior locations and replacement locations for Election Day Tuesday.

Not sure of your precinct? Check your voter status and polling place online at https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/.

CANCELLED polling locations

Precinct 01200: Memphis Florida Scholars Florida-Kansas Elementary at 90 W. Olive Ave., Memphis

Precinct 07701: Unity Christian Church at 3345 McCorkle Road, Memphis

Precinct 07803: Winchester Elem. School at 3587 Boeingshire St., Memphis

Precinct 08702: Messiah Lutheran at 3743 Austin Peay Hwy., Memphis

Precinct ARL 02: Arlington Town Hall-Middle School, 5854 Airline Rd., Arlington

Precinct BAR13: Rivercrest Middle School, 4825 Rivercrest Ln., Bartlett

Precinct GER03: Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road, Germantown

Precinct MIL02: Millington Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road, Millington

ADDED polling places