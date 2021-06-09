Mirabella hangs up the Press Badge

A long career with Magic Valley Publishing comes to a close with Pamela Mirabella setting sights on new adventures

After more than seven years with Magic Valley Publishing, the parent company of The Bartlett Express, Editor-in-Chief Pamela Mirabella is handing in her Tennessee Press Pass and looking forward to new adventures.

Mirabella who studied law in college, started her journalism career in 2005 as a columnist for The Humphreys C o u n t y News-Democrat. She was hired as a general reporter at The Camden Chronicle in April of 2014. Working her way up the ranks to News Editor and then to the peak as Editor-in-Chief. She took over The Bartlett Express in July of 2020.

Mirabella is moving to her home state of Florida where she was born and raised. Her husband, Steven Mirabella has taken over as plant manager at a chemical plant in Palm Bay.

While she has hung up her Tennessee Press badge, Mirabella said she still has some creative writing to do. “I plan on finishing up a couple of book projects that I started penning some years back. With news reporting, you seldom get opportunities to open up that creative side and focus on personal projects. This is my chance and I am thankful God provided it to me.”

Mirabella continued, “I am grateful for the time spent here in Bartlett. This community is second-to-none when it comes to hospitality. I will take many new friendships with me. Over the last seven years, I have interviewed celebrities, musicians and politicians, but it is the folks I meet on the streets that are the most memorable stories to tell. They are what make America great and I am so humbled to be the person so many people have trusted to tell their stories that will live on in the pages of newspapers forever. From the deepest part of my heart…I am grateful, thankful and blessed.”

West 10 Publisher Scott Whaley said, “Pamela has done an outstanding job as editor of The Bartlett Express. Because of her the newspaper is a much better product. During her tenure we have seen our subscribers base nearly double.” In addition to the print edition she was constantly on social media talking about a local eatery and local events. She never met a stranger and always had a kind word and a big smile for everyone she encountered.”

Magic Valley Publishing Owner Dennis Richardson said, “As editor of The Camden Chronicle and then The Bartlett Express, Pamela generated articles that were both entertaining and informative. After seven years with us, we hate to see Pamela go. She will always have a position here, should she ever decide to return.”

Whaley finished, “She will leave us with some mighty big shoes to fill. On behalf of everyone at The Bartlett Express and Magic Valley Publishing we wish her well in the future.”